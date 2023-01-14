Italy orders two-month ban on away matches for Roma and Napoli fans after clashes

Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi on Saturday ordered a two month ban on away matches for supporters of AS Roma and Napoli, after they clashed last Sunday forcing authorities to briefly shut the country's main motorway.

As part of the order, sections at stadiums where Roma and Napoli play away matches will be closed starting from Saturday given "the seriousness of the episodes of violence that took place" and the "concrete danger that such behaviours could be repeated", the interior ministry said in a statement.