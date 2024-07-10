Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

July 10, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Colombia, Uruguay clash in Copa semi-final with records in sight

Both countries will be chasing their own slice of history in the semi-final

Colombia, Uruguay set sights on Copa clash
Jul 2, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez (10) gestures after a goal by defender Daniel Munoz (21) against Brazil during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Reuters

Published : 10 Jul 2024, 08:20 AM

Updated : 10 Jul 2024, 08:20 AM

Related Stories
Messi fit for Copa America semi-final: Scaloni
Messi fit for Copa America semi-final: Scaloni
England's Euro semi-final referee has history with Bellingham
England's Euro semi-final referee has history with Bellingham
Spain v France, a knockout clash which usually leads to Euro triumph
Spain v France, a knockout clash which usually leads to Euro triumph
Semi-final is just another game for England's Rice
Semi-final is just another game for England's Rice
Read More
India boosts Russian grain imports
India boosts Russian grain imports
Adidas set to benefit as Nike struggles
Adidas set to benefit as Nike struggles
More Democrats in US Congress say they fear Biden can't win
More Democrats in US Congress say they fear Biden can't win
Ukraine will stop Putin, Biden tells NATO in forceful speech
Ukraine will stop Putin, Biden tells NATO in forceful speech
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More