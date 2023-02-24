World champions England reach Dhaka for limited-overs series

England’s limited-overs squad touched down in Dhaka ahead of the One-Day and Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.
With the Test team playing against New Zealand in Wellington, Jos Buttler led the limited-overs team to Dhaka on Friday morning.
The Three Lions were supposed to arrive in Dhaka on Feb 20 to play a warmup before taking on the Tigers, but it was cancelled.
Buttler and his team are set to start training on Saturday before the ODIs begin on Mar 1. The first two ODIs will be held in Mirpur before the teams travel to Chattogram for the last.
The first of three T20s will be played in Chattogram on Mar 9 as the team are scheduled to fly back to Dhaka for the last two matches on Mar 12 and 14.
Both teams have secured their spots in the ODI World Cup.
Bangladesh suffered their last home series defeat to England - in 2016 - with Chandika Hathurusingha at the helm. The Sri Lankan’s second stint as the Tigers’ head coach began at the end of last month.
England squads:
ODI: Jos Buttler (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.
T20: Jos Buttler (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Toppley, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood.