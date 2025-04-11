Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 11, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Former Real Madrid and Netherlands coach Beenhakker dies aged 82

He has led Ajax to the Eredivisie title in the 1979-80 and 1989-90 seasons before winning the Dutch top-flight again with Feyenoord in 1998-99

Former Real Madrid and Netherlands coach Beenhakker dies aged 82
Poland v Northern Ireland - 2010 World Cup Qualifying European Zone - Group Three - Slaski Stadium, Chorzow, Poland - 5/9/09 Leo Beenhakker - Poland Head Coach. Mandatory Credit: Action Images/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters

Published : 11 Apr 2025, 01:33 PM

Updated : 11 Apr 2025, 01:33 PM

Related Stories
Lewandowski brace sees Barca thrash Dortmund
Lewandowski brace sees Barca thrash Dortmund
Flick urges Barca players to keep focus
Flick urges Barca players to keep focus
Doue shines as PSG tame Villa
Doue shines as PSG tame Villa
Villa have the quality to turn PSG tie around: Rogers
Villa have the quality to turn PSG tie around: Rogers
Read More
US fentanyl deaths have been plunging. Enter Trump
US fentanyl deaths have been plunging. Enter Trump
Woman, teen girl drown while gathering snails
Woman, teen girl drown while gathering snails
Trump's week of tariff turmoil rings recession alarm
Trump's week of tariff turmoil rings recession alarm
From Daikini to Samsung, companies fight Modi over e-waste policy
From Daikini to Samsung, companies fight Modi over e-waste policy
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More