Bale is so good at golf it's not fair, says Rahm

"I told Gareth you can't be so good at professional football and golf at the same time, that doesn't seem fair," Rahm, the 2021 US Open champion said. "You can't be dedicated to one thing and have this much talent for golf."

Bale's love of golf often led to criticism while he was in Madrid, especially after once posing in front of a banner which read: 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order'.

World number three Rahm said there was not much advice he could offer Bale on his golf swing.

"He didn't ask for anything, nor should he be asking, he's already good enough," the 28-year-old said. "He has no business being that good when he's a professional football player.

"When he can actually practise more, he's going to get a lot better. He got two strokes in the Pro-Am, which I think is already wrong. He should be giving strokes back to the rest of the amateurs because he is a very, very good player."