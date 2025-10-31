Martinelli ruled out, Saliba doubtful as Arsenal aim to maintain hot form at Burnley

Premier League - Arsenal v Crystal Palace - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - October 26, 2025 Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli during the warm up before the match REUTERS/David Klein

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli will miss Saturday's Premier League trip to Burnley due to injury, while centre back William Saliba remains doubtful, manager Mikel Arteta said on Friday as his side look to extend their remarkable run of form.

Brazil international Martinelli limped off the pitch following Arsenal's 1-0 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday, while Frenchman Saliba was substituted at halftime at the Emirates.

Both players were absent from Wednesday's League Cup fourth-round 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

"I think we have the same ones. Martinelli still out, Saliba we have to wait and see. The rest are getting closer, but not ready yet," Arteta told reporters.

"We don't know yet (Martinelli's timeline for return), but this game comes too early for him."

Arteta expects long-term absentees including Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Noni Madueke to make a return soon.

"I would say weeks, and some of them pretty soon, hopefully. We have the international break, but after that we hope to have some of them back," Arteta said.

"I'm excited because they are tremendous players. I see them work every single day, how desperate they are to be part of the team.

"The huge boost that is going to be for the squad to have and those players again, after such a long, long time, so really happy that I think it's going to be very soon."

Arsenal have been in impressive form, becoming the first English top-flight team to play at least six times in a month without conceding a goal.

Their flawless October included Premier League wins over West Ham United, Fulham and Crystal Palace, alongside triumphs against Olympiacos and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, and a League Cup win against Brighton.

Arteta's men currently sit atop the Premier League standings with 22 points from nine matches, four clear of second-placed Bournemouth.

"Yes (keep the foot on the gas) and maintain the level of urgency," Arteta said. "The concentration, the focus, the ambition we are showing in every game, and every game brings different challenges.

"Sometimes we have to be very patient and some of the time we have to have a different approach.

"The game against Burnley is going to be really tough. They are extremely well coached and Scott (Parker) has done really well with the club."

Burnley are 16th in the league table with 10 points.