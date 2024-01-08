    বাংলা

    German World Cup-winning captain and coach Beckenbauer dies at 78

    He captained the team to World Cup victory in 1974 then won the tournament again as manager in 1990

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Jan 2024, 04:54 PM
    Updated : 8 Jan 2024, 04:54 PM

    Franz Beckenbauer, one of Germany's greatest football players, who captained the team to World Cup victory in 1974 then won the tournament again as manager in 1990, has died at the age of 78, German news agency DPA reported on Monday.

    Beckenbauer was a classy, dominant presence on the pitch for West Germany and Bayern Munich in the 1960s and 70s, using the calmness on the ball and effortless distribution that marked his midfield performances to virtually invent the central defensive sweeper role where he found most success.

    He collected 103 caps for West Germany, winning the 1972 European championship and then the World Cup on home soil having lost in the final to England in 1966.

    His Bayern Munich team was the best club side in the world during the mid-1970s, winning three successive European Cups and three successive Bundesliga titles, and Beckenbauer himself was twice named European footballer of the year.

    As national team manager his West Germany team lost in the 1986 World Cup final to Argentina but triumphed four years later in Italy as a combined German team.

    Beckenbauer, nicknamed Der Kaiser ("The emperor"), was one of three men to have won the World Cup as player and coach and his death comes three days after the first to do it - Brazil's Mario Zagallo. France's Didier Deschamps is the other.

    After coaching, Beckenbauer moved into football administration but in 2016 he was fined by FIFA's ethics committee for failing to co-operate with an inquiry into corruption over the awarding of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Group 1 - Australia v West Indies - Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - November 6, 2021 West Indies' Kieron Pollard reacts
    England rope in Pollard as assistant coach for T20 WC
    The 2024 World Cup will be held in the West Indies and the United States in June
    Salt always faced a battle to force his way into England's top order and has probably missed his chance Credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
    Super Salt helps England square T20 series against Windies
    Salt thumped 119 off 57 balls as England tore into the West Indies attack to make 267-3 - surpassing their previous highest T20 total
    Win over Windies can be turning point for England - Livingstone
    Win over Windies can be turning point for England: Livingstone
    Looking to put their disappointing World Cup title defence behind, England were beaten in the opener against Windies
    Dominica withdraws from hosting T20 World Cup matches
    Dominica withdraws from hosting T20 World Cup matches
    Dominica was one of seven countries in the West Indies selected to stage matches in the showpiece tournament

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India