New Zealand beat Bangladesh in final T20 to level series 1-1

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner took four wickets before a rearguard batting effort helped the hosts beat Bangladesh by 17 runs via the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method in the rain-hit third and final Twenty20 international on Sunday to level the series.

Santner elected to bowl after winning the toss and took 4-16 to help dismiss Bangladesh for a modest 110 at Mount Maunganui, leaving the tourists with a daunting task to seal their maiden series victory of any kind in New Zealand.