Serie A top scorer Retegui helps Atalanta beat Bologna 2-0

Atalanta climb to third in the standings, two points above Juventus

Serie A top scorer Mateo Retegui scored a goal and assisted in another as Atalanta snapped their three-match losing streak with a 2-0 Serie A win over Bologna on Sunday, strengthening their push for a place in next season's Champions League through a top-four finish.

Raoul Bellanova's cross from the right saw Retegui tap in from close range to score Atalanta's first goal in four matches and take his personal tally to 23 goals in the campaign.

A similar move doubled the hosts' lead in the 21st minute with Retegui shaking off Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi to cross into the box, where Mario Pasalic made no mistake in shooting past the keeper.

Atalanta climbed to third in the standings, two points above Juventus and four points ahead of fifth-placed Bologna, who suffered their first loss in seven league games.