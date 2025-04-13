Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 13, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Serie A top scorer Retegui helps Atalanta beat Bologna 2-0

Atalanta climb to third in the standings, two points above Juventus

Retegui helps Atalanta beat Bologna
Serie A - Atalanta v Bologna - Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy - Apr 13, 2025 Bologna's Nicolo Casale in action with Atalanta's Mateo Retegui REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters

Published : 13 Apr 2025, 06:59 PM

Updated : 13 Apr 2025, 06:59 PM

Related Stories
Barca beat Leganes to extend lead at the top
Barca beat Leganes to extend lead at the top
Different atmosphere from win over Real: Arteta
Different atmosphere from win over Real: Arteta
Alcaraz ousts Davidovich Fokina to move into Monte Carlo final
Alcaraz ousts Davidovich Fokina to move into Monte Carlo final
Arsenal held at home by Brentford
Arsenal held at home by Brentford
Read More
Private sector credit growth falls sharply to decade low
Private sector credit growth falls sharply to decade low
How China went from courting Trump to ‘never yield’ tariff defiance
How China went from courting Trump to ‘never yield’ tariff defiance
All mosques asked to hold Jummah prayers at 1:30pm
All mosques asked to hold Jummah prayers at 1:30pm
Steps against BB officials linked to reserves heist soon: advisor
Steps against BB officials linked to reserves heist soon: advisor
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More