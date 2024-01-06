Japan earthquake death toll tops 100 with hundreds still missing

The death toll from Japan's New Year's Day earthquake topped 100 on Saturday with more than 200 people still missing, the country's deadliest quake in nearly eight years.

The magnitude 7.6 earthquake that struck Japan's west coast destroyed infrastructure, leaving 23,000 homes without power in the Hokuriku region.

The search for survivors under collapsed buildings continued for a sixth day as more than 30,000 evacuees awaited aid.