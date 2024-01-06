    বাংলা

    India ISRO's Aditya-L1 solar mission reaches destination

    Launched on Sept 2, the spacecraft positioned itself at Lagrange Point 1, from where it will undertake a comprehensive study of the sun, focusing on the solar corona and its influence on space weather

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Jan 2024, 03:13 PM
    Updated : 6 Jan 2024, 03:13 PM

    The Indian Space Research Organisation's inaugural solar mission, Aditya-L1, has reached its destination within the anticipated four-month timeframe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

    Launched on Sept 2, the spacecraft positioned itself at Lagrange Point 1, from where it will undertake a comprehensive study of the sun, focusing on the solar corona and its influence on space weather.

    "India creates yet another landmark. It is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in realising among the most complex and intricate space missions," Modi said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

    The satellite covered approximately 1.5 million kilometers (930,000 miles) over the span of four months, just a fraction of the Earth-sun distance of 150 million kilometers.

    The Lagrange Point, where the satellite is stationed, benefits from gravitational forces that allow objects to remain relatively stationary, reducing fuel consumption for the spacecraft.

    Equipped with seven payloads, Aditya-L1 is slated to conduct remote sensing of the sun and in-situ observations for an estimated five years.

    Named after the Hindi word for the sun, this mission follows India's recent achievement of being the first country to successfully land on the moon's south pole, surpassing Russia's failed Luna-25 with the Chandrayaan-3 mission. Chandrayaan-3 landed on the unexplored south pole of the moon in August last year.

    Scientists involved in the project aim to gain insights into the impact of solar radiation on the increasing number of satellites in orbit, with a particular focus on phenomena affecting ventures like Elon Musk's Starlink communications network.

    “We definitely need to know more about the sun, as it controls the space weather," said Manish Purohit, a former ISRO scientist.

    The low earth orbit is going to get "super" crowded over the coming years, said Purohit.

    "Satellites are going to become the main stay of all tech on Earth with Quantum implemented, with internet connectivity, disaster warning system, resource utilisation and many more applications," said Purohit.

    Stationing a spacecraft at L1 acts as an early warning system, with roughly one hour advantage, for an upcoming storm from the Sun, he said.

    The mission to study the sun is among a slate of projects ISRO has lined up through the year, key among them its first human space mission and a low-Earth orbit observatory system jointly developed by NASA and ISRO, called NISAR.

    NISAR will map the entire planet once every 12 days, providing data for understanding changes in ecosystems, ice mass, vegetation biomass, sea level rise, ground water and natural hazards including earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanoes and landslides.

    RELATED STORIES
    Indian Navy officers stand on the deck of INS Mormugao, a stealth guided-missile destroyer ship of Project 15B, during its commissioning ceremony, in Mumbai, India, December 18, 2022. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
    India sends warship after hijacking of Liberian-flagged vessel in Arabian Sea
    At least 15 Indian crew members were on board the MV Lila Norfolk, which was hijacked near Somalia's coast
    The US military's secretive X-37B robot spaceplane lifts off on its seventh mission to orbit, the vehicle's first launch atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket capable of lofting it far higher than ever before from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, December 28, 2023. REUTERS
    US military's space plane blasts off on another secretive mission
    The launch followed more than two weeks of false starts and delays attributed to poor weather and unspecified technical issues
    The Starlink logo is seen in front of the Indian flag in this illustration taken, June 21, 2023.
    India to allot satellite internet airwaves without auction
    The proposal was included in a new draft bill for the telecommunications sector, which seeks to replace the 138-year old Indian Telegraph Act that currently governs the sector
    A blast at #SolarIndustries India Ltd in India's nagpur kills nine.
    Nine dead in a blast at India explosives factory
    The blast occurred around 8.30 am at a factory run by Solar Industries India that manufactures industrial and military explosives

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India