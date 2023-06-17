Virgin Galactic plans first commercial space service for June; shares take off

Virgin Galactic Holdings the space tourism firm founded by Richard Branson, said on Thursday its long-awaited commercial spaceflight service would launch later this month, sending its shares up over 55% in trading after the bell.

The first spaceflight, called "Galactic 01", is planned between Jun 27 and Jun 30, the company said.

"Galactic 02" will follow in early August, with monthly spaceflights expected thereafter, the company said.