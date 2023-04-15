Awami League names mayoral candidates for five cities

The ruling Awami League has announced its mayoral candidates for polls in five city corporations while passing over two current mayors on Saturday.

Veteran leader Azmat Ullah Khan has been selected as the mayoral candidate for the Gazipur city polls while Abul Khayer Abdullah has been nominated as the candidate in Barishal. Current Barishal City Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah and Gazipur City Mayor Ashadur Rahman Kiran were dropped from the ticket.

Md Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury has been declared the mayoral candidate for Sylhet.

Two current mayors, Talukdar Abdul Khaleque of Khulna and AHM Khairuzzaman Liton of Rajshahi, will run again under the boat symbol.