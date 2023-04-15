    বাংলা

    Awami League names mayoral candidates for five cities

    Obaidul Quader announced the names after a party meeting chaired by Sheikh Hasina

    Published : 15 April 2023, 08:53 AM
    Updated : 15 April 2023, 08:53 AM

    The ruling Awami League has announced its mayoral candidates for polls in five city corporations while passing over two current mayors on Saturday.

    Veteran leader Azmat Ullah Khan has been selected as the mayoral candidate for the Gazipur city polls while Abul Khayer Abdullah has been nominated as the candidate in Barishal. Current Barishal City Mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah and Gazipur City Mayor Ashadur Rahman Kiran were dropped from the ticket.

    Md Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury has been declared the mayoral candidate for Sylhet.

    Two current mayors, Talukdar Abdul Khaleque of Khulna and AHM Khairuzzaman Liton of Rajshahi, will run again under the boat symbol.

    A selection board of the Local Government Division chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina finalised the names of the candidates during a meeting at the Ganabhaban.

    Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader announced the names to the media after the meeting.

    The Election Commission has scheduled the Gazipur City Corporation election for May 25, the Khulna and Barishal polls for Jun 12, and the Rajshahi and Sylhet city polls for Jun 21.

