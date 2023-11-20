EC to consider rescheduling election if BNP decides to participate: Rashida Sultana

The Election Commission is willing to reschedule the 12th parliamentary election if the BNP and other parties boycotting the polls officially change their mind and decide to participate in the election, Election Commissioner Rashida Sultana says.

Asked if the EC would consider changing the election schedule at a later date, Rashida said the opposition party was also given the opportunity to take part at a later date during the previous election in 2018.

“We will definitely hold discussions and make a decision. If they decide [to partake in the election] and want to join, we will welcome them. We never want to turn them away if they do that,” she said on Monday.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced Jan 7 as the date for the election. Nomination papers can be submitted until Nov 30 with sorting slated for Dec 1 to Dec 4. The last date to withdraw the nomination is Dec 17. The polls are scheduled for three weeks later.

Candidates can customarily continue their election campaigns until 48 hours before the voting. So they will be able to hold campaigns from Dec 18, when the symbols are allocated, to Jan 5.