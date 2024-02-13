Awami League’s Shahiduzzaman Sarker wins Naogaon-2 polls

The Awami League candidate Shahiduzzaman Sarker with the “boat” symbol has won the Naogaon-2 constituency by a margin of 44,560 votes in the 12th general election.

Naogaon Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Golam Maula announced the election results at his office on Monday night after the counting following a day-long voting.

Shahiduzzaman bagged 118,941 votes while his nearest independent candidate HM Akhtarul Alam got 74,381 votes with the “truck” symbol, according to results from as many as 124 polling centres.

The number of voters in the constituency is 356,132, and 57.21 percent of them cast their ballots in the election, according to the returning officer.