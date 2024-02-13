    বাংলা

    Awami League's Shahiduzzaman Sarker wins Naogaon-2 polls

    The Election Commission had suspended the polls to the constituency after the death of a candidate

    Naogaon Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Feb 2024, 07:09 PM
    Updated : 12 Feb 2024, 07:09 PM

    The Awami League candidate Shahiduzzaman Sarker with the “boat” symbol has won the Naogaon-2 constituency by a margin of 44,560 votes in the 12th general election.

    Naogaon Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Golam Maula announced the election results at his office on Monday night after the counting following a day-long voting.

    Shahiduzzaman bagged 118,941 votes while his nearest independent candidate HM Akhtarul Alam got 74,381 votes with the “truck” symbol, according to results from as many as 124 polling centres.

    The number of voters in the constituency is 356,132, and 57.21 percent of them cast their ballots in the election, according to the returning officer.

    The Election Commission suspended election to the constituency after Aminul Haque, an independent candidate with the Eagle symbol, died on Dec 29 last year.

    The Awami League won 223 seats in the election held on Jan 7, while the Jatiya Party became the Official  Opposition in Parliament with just 11 seats.

    Independent candidates, mostly rebel leaders from the Awami League, won 62 seats.

