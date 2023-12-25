Election Commission to brief foreign diplomats Jan 4 on poll progress

The Election Commission will update the heads of embassies and missions, and UNDP representatives on the progress of the 12th parliamentary election a few days before the polls.

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal will hold a briefing at Dhaka’s Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel at 3pm on Jan 4.

On Monday, Shariful Alam, an EC spokesman, sent a letter to the senior secretary of the foreign ministry requesting invitations for diplomats and necessary measures for their attendance.