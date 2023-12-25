    বাংলা

    Election Commission to brief foreign diplomats Jan 4 on poll progress

    About 250 foreign and 20,000 local observers have applied to monitor the vote

    Published : 25 Dec 2023, 01:26 PM
    The Election Commission will update the heads of embassies and missions, and UNDP representatives on the progress of the 12th parliamentary election a few days before the polls.

    Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal will hold a briefing at Dhaka’s Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel at 3pm on Jan 4.

    On Monday, Shariful Alam, an EC spokesman, sent a letter to the senior secretary of the foreign ministry requesting invitations for diplomats and necessary measures for their attendance.

    The Awami League and 26 other registered political parties will contest the Jan 7 polls, while 15, including the BNP, have chosen to boycott.

    CEC Awal said he had urged the BNP to participate in the polls multiple times, but they refused.

    Awal noted that many countries, especially development partners, are interested in observing the elections.

    He said the EC’s focus will remain on ensuring the election is free, fair, and peaceful, noting that these three aspects are crucial for the electoral process.

