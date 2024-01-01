The election must be credible as well as fair, CEC says

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal says he is not sure how peaceful the 12th national parliamentary election will be but stresses the need to ensure that the election process cannot be called into question.

On Monday, at the inaugural ceremony of a training programme on election law and regulation for judicial magistrates at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, the CEC described Bangladesh's election culture as 'not particularly developed yet'.

"Attempts are made to take over polling centres, exercise force, and influence voters by handing out black money," he said.

After the BNP decided to boycott, the major poll contests became 150 races where candidates running under the ruling party's boat symbol faced off against independent candidates. Over 100 of these independent candidates hold positions in the Awami League at various levels.