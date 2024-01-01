    বাংলা

    The election must be credible as well as fair, CEC says

    Kazi Habibul Awal stressed the need to ensure an electoral process that cannot be called into question

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM
    Updated : 1 Jan 2024, 08:20 AM

    Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal says he is not sure how peaceful the 12th national parliamentary election will be but stresses the need to ensure that the election process cannot be called into question.

    On Monday, at the inaugural ceremony of a training programme on election law and regulation for judicial magistrates at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, the CEC described Bangladesh's election culture as 'not particularly developed yet'.

    "Attempts are made to take over polling centres, exercise force, and influence voters by handing out black money," he said.

    After the BNP decided to boycott, the major poll contests became 150 races where candidates running under the ruling party's boat symbol faced off against independent candidates. Over 100 of these independent candidates hold positions in the Awami League at various levels.

    As the different factions of the ruling party attempt to demonstrate their strength and popularity, incidents of violence – such as the tearing down of opponents' posters, obstruction of campaign events, beatings, attacks and clashes – have been reported in 25 constituencies. At least two people have died.

    CEC Awal does not believe the election can end without some form of unrest. Elections in the country 'are not peaceful', he said. But, he is working to ensure that no questions can be raised about the process.

    "It is not enough for polls to be fair," he said. "To demonstrate their fairness, they must be credible as well. We cannot allow incorrect perceptions to develop. Our responsibility is to the people and the international community. The international community cannot be underestimated. After all, Bangladesh is part of the international community."

    Referring to the non-cooperation campaign by the BNP and like-minded parties, he said, "They can try to sway public opinion through peaceful means. But, if they protest violently and attempt to prevent people from voting, it will create a crisis. We will have to handle that crisis."

    Awal once again noted that even if political parties have not agreed to contest the polls, the Election Commission does not have the authority to postpone the vote.

    "If the election is postponed, the formation of the parliament will be delayed," he said. "We have to allow them to form the parliament."

    The CEC inaugurated the training session for 653 judicial magistrates nationwide on Monday. The day-long session will train them to participate in the election process.

