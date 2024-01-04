    বাংলা

    BNP announces 48-hour hartal for Saturday and election day

    The BNP and like-minded parties will enforce the hartal in protest against the "one-sided election" on Jan 7, says Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

    Published : 4 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM
    Updated : 4 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM

    The BNP has announced plans to enforce a 48-hour nationwide hartal surrounding the Jan 7 election as part of its vote boycott campaign.

    The shutdown will be in effect from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am on Monday, the party's Senior Joint General Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced at a virtual briefing on Thursday.

    The BNP and like-minded parties will enforce the hartal in protest against the "one-sided election" under a 'non-cooperation movement' to press for the Awami League government's removal, he said.

    The hartal comes after the party's eight-day mass contact and leaflet distribution campaign to garner support for a boycott of the election.

