Raushon-led Jatiya Party faction ‘won’t contest election’ as rivalry with GM Quader peaks

Internal strife is a longstanding issue within the main opposition in parliament and the discord over leadership started to peak after the death of founder HM Ershad in 2019.

His wife Raushon and brother Quader have time and again made it clear that they want more control than the other.

After the schedule of the 12th parliamentary polls was announced, Raushon told the Election Commission in a letter that they were willing to contest the election under an alliance.

But Quader’s letter to the EC made no mention of a coalition.

Raushon was also always positive about joining the race under the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government, but Raushon and her followers have stayed away from the nomination process.

Quader and his supporters said they would keep an option to boycott the polls amid the BNP’s protests to topple the ruling party from power. But under his leadership, the Jatiya Party sold nomination forms from Nov 20-23.

It extended the deadline by a day seemingly for Raushon, but she did not appear or send a representative to collect the form.