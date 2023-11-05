Law enforcers detain BNP leaders Altaf Hossain, Shahjahan Omar

Altaf Hossain Chowdhury and Shahjahan Omar are the latest BNP leaders to be detained by law enforcement amid escalating political turmoil in the lead-up to the national polls.

The two vice chairmen of the opposition group were apprehended on Saturday, the eve of the 48-hour blockade called by the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Altaf, a former home minister, was detained by the Rapid Action Battalion from a residence in Tongi. According to the agency, he is implicated in cases related to attacks on the chief justice's residence, acts of sabotage, and political violence.

Altaf served as the home minister from 2001 to 2004 during the coalition government of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.