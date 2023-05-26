The incident occurred near the BNP office at Chinishpur in the suburbs around 4pm on Thursday.

Sadekur Rahman, 32, a former senior joint convener of the organisation’s Narsingdi unit, was declared dead at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital around 7:15pm after he was taken there with bullet injuries, inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost, told bdnews24.com.

Injured Ashraful Islam, 20, who was also shot during the clash, is undergoing treatment at the same hospital, Bachchu added.