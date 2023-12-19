Top court suspends Sadiq Abdullah’s candidacy

The Appellate Division has stayed the High Court’s decision approving the candidacy of independent candidate Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah for the Barishal-5 parliamentary race.

Chamber Justice M Enayetur Rahim issued the order on Tuesday.

Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan and Advocate Nahid Sultana Juthi represented Abdullah at the hearing, while Advocate Ahsanul Karim represented their opposition.

On Monday, the High Court bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah approved Abdullah’s candidacy.