    Top court suspends Sadiq Abdullah’s candidacy

    The independent candidate’s eligibility for the Barishal-5 race was once again challenged with the Appellate Division

    Published : 19 Dec 2023, 08:27 AM
    Published : 19 Dec 2023, 08:27 AM
    Updated : 19 Dec 2023, 08:27 AM

    The Appellate Division has stayed the High Court’s decision approving the candidacy of independent candidate Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah for the Barishal-5 parliamentary race.

    Chamber Justice M Enayetur Rahim issued the order on Tuesday.

    Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan and Advocate Nahid Sultana Juthi represented Abdullah at the hearing, while Advocate Ahsanul Karim represented their opposition.

    On Monday, the High Court bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah approved Abdullah’s candidacy.

    Col (retd) Zahid Faruk, the Awami League’s candidate for the Barishal-5 race, challenged the High Court’s decision and petitioned the chamber judge to suspend it.

    Faruk had previously challenged Abdullah’s candidacy with the Election Commission over his alleged dual citizenship. Abdullah countered with a petition to overturn Faruk’s candidacy over allegations that he had concealed information about a case.

    The EC validated Faruk’s candidacy but scrapped Abdullah’s. However, the cancellation of Abdullah’s candidacy was later overturned by the High Court’s decision.

