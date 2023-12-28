20,773 local observers to monitor Jan 7 polls

The Election Commission has approved 20,773 local observers from 84 organisations to monitor the 12th parliamentary polls.

Of them, 517 local observers from 40 organisations have received central approval, said Md Shariful Alam, a spokesman for the election regulator, on Thursday.

He said the rest had obtained approval from returning officers nationwide.

Central observers will be issued identity cards and vehicle stickers directly from the EC secretariat, excluding motorcycle stickers.