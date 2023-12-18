HC orders lower court to hear Fakhrul's bail application in 9 cases

The High Court has ordered a lower court to hear the bail petitions presented by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir in nine cases.
The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah delivered the order on Monday.
They also issued a rule asking why the refusal to accept these petitions should not be declared illegal.
Mirza Fakhrul filed a petition on Dec 14 seeking the High Court's order for the lower court to accept his bail application in 10 cases filed at the Ramna and Paltan police stations.
Seven of the ten cases were filed in Paltan police station and three at Ramna. The cases are pending at the court of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate.
Mirza Fakhrul's lawyer, Sagir Hossain Leon, told reporters that the bail applications were filed as their client was not shown arrested in the 10 cases at the CMM's court. However, the trial court did not accept them.
Fakhrul was later shown arrested in one of the cases at the Paltan Police Station. As such, the High Court ordered the lower court to hear and settle the nine other bail applications made by Fakhrul's lawyers, Sagir said.