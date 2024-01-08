Awami League to rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Jan 10

The Awami League is planning to hold a rally in Dhaka after winning re-election in the national polls.

The event will be staged at Suhrawardy Udyan on Jan 10, marking Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Homecoming Day.

Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the party, said this at a press conference at the Dhaka District Awami League office in Tejgaon on Monday afternoon.