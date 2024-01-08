Awami League to rally at Suhrawardy Udyan on Jan 10

The Awami League is planning to hold a rally in Dhaka after winning re-election in the national polls.
The event will be staged at Suhrawardy Udyan on Jan 10, marking Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Homecoming Day.
Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the party, said this at a press conference at the Dhaka District Awami League office in Tejgaon on Monday afternoon.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will lead the rally, which will kick off at 2:30 pm, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said on Monday.
The Awami League secured an absolute majority in parliament after winning 223 of 299 seats in the national election.
The resounding win means party chief Hasina is headed for a record-extending fourth consecutive term -- and her fifth in total.