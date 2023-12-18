Police request BNP's Fakhrul, Khosru be remanded for 10 days in sabotage case

Police have requested that BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury be shown arrested and remanded for 10 days in a sabotage case filed with Paltan Model Police Station.

The petition was filed with the court by the investigating officer in the case, Deputy Inspector Sumit Kumar Saha. A hearing on the petition will be held at 1 pm on Monday, said lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukder, who is involved in the case.

The petition claims that Mirza Fakhrul and Amir Khosru conspired to stir an illegal riot that attacked law enforcers, detonated improvised explosives, caused serious injury, damaged property and led to public panic.

"The suspects noted are central BNP leaders," the petition said. "On the day of the incident, they openly directed leaders and activists of the BNP and its affiliate organisations to create an atmosphere of sabotage and anarchy. Following this, the suspects named in the case and other fugitive suspects attacked police in front of Paltan Model Police Station with improvised weapons and seriously injured police personnel by detonating improvised explosives."