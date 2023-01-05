Court orders seizure of Tarique and Zubaida’s assets ‘gained beyond means’

A Dhaka court has ordered the confiscation of movable and immovable assets of the BNP’s Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a case over properties alleged to have been acquired beyond known sources of income.
Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman passed the order on Thursday in the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission, said Foyez Ahmed, a clerk of the court.
The court had admitted the charges against the accused and issued arrest warrants for them in the case on Nov 1, 2022.
It told police on that day to report on Jan 5, 2023 how far they have executed the order to arrest the couple.
The latest order to confiscate their assets came after police in a report informed the court that the accused could not be found in their addresses. The court also ordered a report on the confiscation of their properties which is due on Jan 19.
Tarique has been living in London since 2008. He and Zubaida were named as fugitives in the case as they reside abroad, ACC lawyer Mosharraf Hossain Kajol had said earlier.
The ACC filed the case at Dhaka’s Kafrul Police Station in 2007, accusing them of owning Tk 48.15 million beyond known sources of income, hiding information on assets and acquiring assets beyond means.
Tarique's mother-in-law Iqbal Mand Banu was named as the third suspect in the case. Her name was later dropped from the case following her death.
Zubaida, daughter of former navy chief Rear Admiral Mahbub Ali Khan, married Tarique, son of late military ruler Ziaur Rahman and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, in 1993.
Zubaida joined the health cadre of the Bangladesh Civil Service two years later.
Tarique was arrested during the 2007-08 military-backed caretaker government. After his release in 2008, he left Bangladesh for the UK with Zubaida and their daughter.
The government sacked Zubaida in 2014 as she did not rejoin her workplace after taking a leave.
Khaleda was jailed in two corruption cases in 2018. The 76-year-old former prime minister is currently out on suspended sentences.