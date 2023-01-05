Court orders seizure of Tarique and Zubaida’s assets ‘gained beyond means’

A Dhaka court has ordered the confiscation of movable and immovable assets of the BNP’s Acting Chairperson Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in a case over properties alleged to have been acquired beyond known sources of income.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman passed the order on Thursday in the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission, said Foyez Ahmed, a clerk of the court.

The court had admitted the charges against the accused and issued arrest warrants for them in the case on Nov 1, 2022.