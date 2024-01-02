EC scraps candidacy of Laskhmipur-1 aspirant Paban over threats to replace deputy commissioner, police superintendent

The Election Commission has scrapped the candidacy of Jubo League Presidium Member and independent candidate for the Lakshmipur-1 seat Mohammad Habibur Rahman Paban over threats he made to replace the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police.

The election regulators announced their decision on Tuesday, a day after hearing the allegations against Paban in his presence.

This is the first time a candidacy has been scrapped during a national parliamentary election for ‘campaign offences’. Regulators have previously cancelled candidacies during local polls, as the Kazi Habibul Awal-led commission did during the Gaibandha-5 bypoll on Oct 12.