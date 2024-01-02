    বাংলা

    EC scraps candidacy of Laskhmipur-1 aspirant Paban over threats to replace deputy commissioner, police superintendent

    It is the first time the EC has scrapping a candidacy for ‘campaign offences’ during a parliamentary election

    Published : 2 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM

    The Election Commission has scrapped the candidacy of Jubo League Presidium Member and independent candidate for the Lakshmipur-1 seat Mohammad Habibur Rahman Paban over threats he made to replace the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police.

    The election regulators announced their decision on Tuesday, a day after hearing the allegations against Paban in his presence.

    This is the first time a candidacy has been scrapped during a national parliamentary election for ‘campaign offences’. Regulators have previously cancelled candidacies during local polls, as the Kazi Habibul Awal-led commission did during the Gaibandha-5 bypoll on Oct 12.

    On Dec 30, Paban called the deputy commission and Lakshmipur returning officer on WhatsApp and made offensive and indecent statements, threatening to replace him and the superintendent of police in three days, according to the notice from the EC. The returning officer submitted a complaint on the matter to the commission.

    A letter was then sent to Paban, summoning him in person before the commission’s Secretariat on Monday to provide an explanation. The EC heard his statement and also received an investigation report into the matter from the district’s election officers. The report found the allegation to be true.

    The election investigation committee also sent a report to the EC on Dec 31 recommending action against Paban for violating the election code of conduct and committing ‘pre-election regularities’.

    The EC then scrapped his candidacy on Tuesday.

