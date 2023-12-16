BNP says it will enforce dawn-to-dusk hartal on Monday

It will enforce the hartal from 6am to 6pm to demand the replacement of the Awami League government with an election-time caretaker administration, Senior Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a virtual press briefing.



The opposition party will also demand the unconditional release of its Chairperson Khaleda Zia and protest against the arrests of its leaders and activists, including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, he said.



“This hartal is for democracy, freedom of expression, and respectable life for all, not to be slaves.”