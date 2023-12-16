    বাংলা

    BNP says it will enforce dawn-to-dusk hartal on Monday

    The party seeks to strengthen its antigovernment protests with the 12th parliamentary polls approaching

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Dec 2023, 12:23 PM
    Updated : 16 Dec 2023, 12:23 PM


    The BNP has called a hartal, or shutdown, from dawn to dusk for Monday as the opposition party seeks to strengthen its antigovernment protests with the Jan 7 general election approaching.

    The party announced the new programme following its Victory Day march on Saturday after a series of hartals and transport blockades for the past one and a half months.

    It will enforce the hartal from 6am to 6pm to demand the replacement of the Awami League government with an election-time caretaker administration, Senior Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a virtual press briefing.

    The opposition party will also demand the unconditional release of its Chairperson Khaleda Zia and protest against the arrests of its leaders and activists, including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, he said.

    “This hartal is for democracy, freedom of expression, and respectable life for all, not to be slaves.”

    RELATED STORIES
    BNP announces fresh 48-hour transport blockade from Sunday
    BNP announces fresh 48-hour blockade from Sunday
    The opposition group vows to continue its campaign to oust the ruling party from power and institute a caretaker government for the election
    Two covered vans set ablaze, hand bomb detonated in Gazipur amid BNP’s hartal
    2 covered vans set ablaze in Gazipur amid BNP hartal
    The arsonists detonated a hand bomb before leaving the scene amid the BNP's protest programme
    Govt won't get away with 'one-sided' election, says BNP's Rizvi
    Govt won't get away with 'one-sided' election: Rizvi
    Rizvi led flash processions of BNP leaders and activists in Gulshan and Uttara on the day of hartal
    19 vehicles torched during BNP’s 48-hour nationwide hartal: fire service
    19 vehicles torched in 2-day hartal: fire service
    Four of the vehicles, including a BRTC double-decker, have been torched in Dhaka

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury