Sheikh Hasina cements her legacy by winning fourth straight term

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has secured a fifth term in office with a landmark win, solidifying her legacy as a transformative leader in Bangladesh.

She has been at the forefront of introducing dynamic changes to the nation's economy for the past one and a half decades, with her vision for a developed, prosperous, and 'smart' Bangladesh by 2041.

The Awami League secured an absolute majority in the 12th parliamentary election held on Sunday. Throughout the election campaign, party leaders consistently emphasised the need for continuity of government with Hasina at the helm to drive the nation's progress.

Despite a relatively low turnout, the Awami League's 'boat' had the wind in its sails at the polls as the party clinched a resounding 222 out of 229 seats.

Independent candidates, the vast majority of whom are Awami League leaders, secured 62 seats, overshadowing the opposition party in the 11th parliament, the Jatiya Party, which dropped more than half of its seats from the last election and won only 11 races this time.

The Awami League's allies such as Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JaSaD) secured two seats, while the Workers Party and Bangladesh Kalyan Party won one seat each. Additionally, voting in one constituency was suspended by the Election Commission.

The sweeping victory is yet another milestone in Hasina's storied political career, with Time Magazine describing her leadership as 'hard power' while the BBC dubbed it a 'one-woman show'.