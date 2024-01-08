Sheikh Hasina cements her legacy by winning fourth straight term

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has secured a fifth term in office with a landmark win, solidifying her legacy as a transformative leader in Bangladesh.
She has been at the forefront of introducing dynamic changes to the nation's economy for the past one and a half decades, with her vision for a developed, prosperous, and 'smart' Bangladesh by 2041.
The Awami League secured an absolute majority in the 12th parliamentary election held on Sunday. Throughout the election campaign, party leaders consistently emphasised the need for continuity of government with Hasina at the helm to drive the nation's progress.
Despite a relatively low turnout, the Awami League's 'boat' had the wind in its sails at the polls as the party clinched a resounding 222 out of 229 seats.
Independent candidates, the vast majority of whom are Awami League leaders, secured 62 seats, overshadowing the opposition party in the 11th parliament, the Jatiya Party, which dropped more than half of its seats from the last election and won only 11 races this time.
The Awami League's allies such as Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JaSaD) secured two seats, while the Workers Party and Bangladesh Kalyan Party won one seat each. Additionally, voting in one constituency was suspended by the Election Commission.
The sweeping victory is yet another milestone in Hasina's storied political career, with Time Magazine describing her leadership as 'hard power' while the BBC dubbed it a 'one-woman show'.
After a hiatus of 21 years following the assassination of Bangladesh's independence architect, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, in 1975, his daughter Hasina assumed power for the time in 1996.
Despite facing a setback in the 2001 election, which she attributed to a 'foreign conspiracy', Hasina navigated through challenges, none more exacting perhaps than the army-backed caretaker government in 2007.
Upon securing her second term in 2008, Bangladesh experienced significant economic growth, with the country's GDP growth peaking at 8 percent before the 2018 election.
The Awami League aimed to achieve double-digit GDP growth by 2021 to mark the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence. However, a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 and the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war dealt a crippling blow to the national economy. Rising fuel costs and imported goods prices, coupled with record inflation hikes, left the economy reeling.
In May 2023, inflation had climbed to 9.94 percent, the highest in a decade, though economists suggested the actual rate might have been higher.
Bangladesh's hitherto robust foreign currency reserves were substantially depleted by instability in the dollar market due to import pressures, leading to a $4.7 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
As Hasina embarks on her fourth term, addressing challenges in the dollar market and revitalising the banking sector plagued by liquidity issues will be imperative.
Money laundering, a recurring concern, has raised questions about corruption, with Bangladesh ranking 12th out of 180 countries in overall corruption, according to Transparency International.
In her election manifesto, Hasina emphasised the Awami League's zero-tolerance policy against corruption, warning of stringent legal measures for money launderers and a strong preventive stance against corruption, bribery, loan defaults, and tax defaults. Hasina said the government would crack down on illegal wealth and assets as part of a concerted effort to root out corruption.
INTERNATIONAL SCRUTINY
During the third term of the Awami League government, Bangladesh witnessed the realisation of transformative infrastructure projects such as the Padma Bridge, Dhaka Metro Rail, and Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River.
Despite significant strides in economic and social indicators, the Awami League faced substantial scrutiny from foreign entities over its human rights record and the perceived erosion of democracy.
The United States and Western missions in Dhaka actively engaged with the government and other stakeholders to ensure a free, fair and transparent election.
In December 2021, the US sanctioned the Rapid Action Battalion and seven present and former officers for human rights violations. In 2023, Washington announced a visa ban for individuals, including government officials, opposition members, and judges, seen as 'undermining' the democratic process in Bangladesh.
Amid protests by garment factory workers in Bangladesh, the US issued a global memorandum advocating for workers' rights and threatened trade sanctions for rights violations.
Concerns were raised by a Bangladesh embassy official in Washington, suggesting potential political motives behind the memorandum, which threatened to hamstring the ready-made garment export sector, the country's top export contributor.
International relations analysts speculated that Bangladesh might face significant losses if the US implemented tough sanctions due to perceived shortcomings in the country's democratic process.
RIDING THE POLITICAL STORM
Despite uncertainties surrounding the participatory nature of the 11th national poll, Hasina took everyone by surprise when she initiated dialogue with the BNP and encouraged their participation, helping enhance her political standing.
Meanwhile, Hasina's arch rival, BNP chief Khaleda Zia, was imprisoned in a graft case, allowing her to establish an even stronger foothold on the political sphere.
After a drubbing in the 11th national polls, the BNP and other like-minded parties boycotted the Jan 7 vote, demanding elections under a caretaker administration. This led to demonstrations, blockades, and arson attacks reminiscent of the period between 2013 and 2015.
Despite facing political turmoil, Hasina's strategic move of allowing multiple contestants from her party in a single constituency aimed to ensure public participation in the election.
The Awami League's election manifesto emphasised economic progress, promising to elevate Bangladesh to an upper-middle-income nation by 2031 before transforming it into a developed, prosperous, and 'smart' country by 2041.
Addressing voters during the election campaign on Jan 4, Hasina sought forgiveness for any mistakes in her work and pledged to rectify them if re-elected for a record-extending fourth successive term.
Political analysts believe combating corruption and ensuring human rights will be the main challenges for Hasina, now that she has solidified her dominance in parliamentary politics.
Unphased by challenges, Hasina reiterated that her involvement in politics was not for personal gain but to turn her father Bangabandhu's dream of a 'golden' Bangladesh into reality.