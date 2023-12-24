    বাংলা

    BNP announces fresh 3-day mass campaign from Tuesday

    The party will be distributing leaflets across the country to garner support for the boycott of the upcoming election

    Published : 24 Dec 2023, 11:14 AM
    The BNP has announced another three-day mass campaign starting on Tuesday to garner public support for the boycott of the Jan 7 election.

    The party will distribute leaflets nationwide until Dec 28 as part of its ongoing 'non-cooperation movement' ahead of the polls, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said at a virtual press briefing on Sunday.

    The BNP, its allies and like-minded groups have been observing a dawn-to-dusk transport blockade programme on Sunday.

    The country's largest opposition group has been staging a series of shutdowns and blockades to protest the 'one-sided' election schedule and a police crackdown on its rally in Dhaka on Oct 28.

    The BNP had previously distributed leaflets between Dec 21-23 as part of its anti-government campaign.

