Police cordon off BNP headquarters for second day

The police have cordoned off the BNP’s headquarters in Dhaka’s Naya Paltan and put up barbed barricades at the Nightingale intersection and the Fakirapool intersection for the second day.

Security measures at the scene have been strengthened to ensure law and order, police officials say.

The gate to the BNP’s central offices is closed, with two security guards inside. They say nobody else is in the office and that they are on duty.