    বাংলা

    BNP announces 48-hour nationwide hartal from Sunday to protest ‘unilateral’ election schedule

    The announcement is made amid the party’s fifth blockade

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Nov 2023, 10:49 AM
    Updated : 16 Nov 2023, 10:49 AM

    The BNP has announced plans to enforce a 48-hour nationwide hartal, starting at 6 am Sunday, to protest the schedule for the general election, claiming it was “one-sided”.

    BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the decision in a virtual briefing amid the party’s fifth blockade on Thursday.

    Amid street protests by the BNP and its allies, who denounced the Election Commission after it set Jan 7 for the general election on Wednesday, Rizvi said the nationwide hartal would be observed until 6 am Tuesday.

    The BNP has been observing a hartal and blockades since violence broke out surrounding its Dhaka rally on Oct 28. Following clashes between party activists and police, it called a hartal the following day and observed blockades in five phases over 11 days.

    The BNP has continued to demand the resignation of the government and the appointment of a non-partisan caretaker government ahead of the election.

    After carrying out separate demonstrations in the capital on Thursday to protest the election schedule, the Ganatantra Mancha, 12-party Alliance, and the Bangladesh Gono Odhikar Parishad called a hartal for Nov 19 and Nov 20.

    RELATED STORIES
    Rizvi leads quick procession as BNP blockade resumes for 5th time
    Rizvi leads procession as BNP blockade resumes
    Holding an illegal election will not bring about any benefits,' Rizvi said to the government
    BNP will announce more protest programmes after blockade, Rizvi says
    More programmes after blockade: Rizvi
    The opposition leader alleges the ruling party is behind arson attacks targeting buses during the blockade
    BNP calls hartal, but Awami League prominent in the streets
    BNP calls hartal, but AL dominates the streets
    Though several buses were torched on Sunday morning, BNP and Jamaat protesters were rare on Dhaka's streets
    Traffic light on Dhaka streets amid daylong BNP hartal
    Light traffic on Dhaka streets amid hartal
    No processions or protests in solidarity with the strike were seen in the Jatrabari, Kajla, and Shonir Akhra areas as of 10 am

    Opinion

    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response