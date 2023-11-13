BNP calls fifth round of transport blockade for 48 hours starting Wednesday

The BNP has announced plans to enforce a fifth round of a nationwide transport blockade starting on Wednesday morning.

The party’s Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programme on Monday before the fourth round of its blockade came to an end.

The blockade will extend 48 hours from 6 am on Wednesday and continue until 6 am on Friday, he said.

The BNP and opposition parties have called several rounds of blockades following violent clashes with law enforcers at a rally in Dhaka.