HC asks why BNP's Mirza Fakhrul shouldn't get bail in vandalism case

The High Court has turned down BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's bail plea in a case over the vandalism of the chief justice's residence during the party's antigovernment rally on Oct 28.

The court, however, asked why the BNP leader should not be granted bail, giving the state seven days to respond.

On Thursday, the panel of Justice Md Saleem and Justice Shahed Nooruddin issued the rule after a hearing on Mirza Fakhrul's bail petition.

Lawyer Zainul Abedin argued for the BNP leader's bail. He was accompanied by Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Ruhul Quddus Kajal and Kaiser Kamal.