EU to EC: credible, participatory election needed

The European Union is hoping the Election Commission will organise a credible election where everyone freely participates amid calls of boycotting the 12th parliamentary polls from BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and like-minded parties.

However, the EU did not have any questions regarding the call for boycott, protests over instalment of a caretaker government or hints of rescheduling the election.

The cut-off date for submitting nominations for the Jan 7 election is Thursday. Rejecting the schedule announced by the EC, the BNP and its allies have been observing hartals and transport blockades on days except Tuesdays and weekends.

On Wednesday, ambassadors from countries in the EU visited the Election Commission for a two-hour talk on Wednesday.

EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley later said: “We hope to see a democratic, credible, peaceful and a participatory election.”

“And we had a very wide range of exchanges over the preparation for the election. As an international partner to Bangladesh, we very much appreciate the opportunity to learn more insight of the preparation of the key election.”