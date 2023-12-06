BNP leaders Khosru, Swapan and Prince denied bail over Oct 28 violence

A Dhaka court has denied BNP leaders Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Zahir Uddin Swapan and Emran Saleh Prince bail in two cases filed over the violence that broke out during the opposition group's Oct 28 rally in Dhaka.
Khosru and Swapan sought bail after being accused in the murder case of a police constable, and Prince applied for bail in a case filed against him over a pistol robbery.
Dhaka's Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Faisal Atiq Bin Quader turned down all three bail applications after the hearing on Wednesday.
Earlier, lawyer Syed Zainul Abedin Mesbah told reporters the scene of the policeman's murder was at least 1 km away from the BNP rally stage where the senior party leaders were situated.
"If there is any proof that they made any provocative statements that led to the killing or ordered it, we do not want bail," said Zainul.
According to the state, the murder was instigated by the suspects.
Khosru and Swapan previously appeared before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court on Nov 3 after being arrested over the death of police constable Amirul Islam Parvez.
After a 10-day remand, both Khasru and Swapan were sent to jail.
On Oct 28, BNP activists clashed with policemen on duty in Paltan's Culvert Road during the party's grand rally in Dhaka.
A policeman on duty, Amirul, fell to the ground after being hit on the head during the clash and was later taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
On Oct 29, SI Masuk Mia filed a case against Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and 164 other BNP leaders over the death of the policeman.
Meanwhile, BNP leader Prince was detained by the police on charges of looting a pistol and vandalising the Liberation War Museum.
On Nov 5, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court granted a 3-day remand against him, after which he was imprisoned.