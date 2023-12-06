BNP leaders Khosru, Swapan and Prince denied bail over Oct 28 violence

A Dhaka court has denied BNP leaders Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Zahir Uddin Swapan and Emran Saleh Prince bail in two cases filed over the violence that broke out during the opposition group's Oct 28 rally in Dhaka.

Khosru and Swapan sought bail after being accused in the murder case of a police constable, and Prince applied for bail in a case filed against him over a pistol robbery.

Dhaka's Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Faisal Atiq Bin Quader turned down all three bail applications after the hearing on Wednesday.

Earlier, lawyer Syed Zainul Abedin Mesbah told reporters the scene of the policeman's murder was at least 1 km away from the BNP rally stage where the senior party leaders were situated.