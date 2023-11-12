BNP brings out small procession led by Rizvi as blockade resumes

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has led a procession near the Motijheel Ideal School and College as the opposition party’s nationwide blockade programme resumed for the fourth time.

“[The government] cannot stop the peaceful blockade programme, which aims to re-establish the people's right to vote, by naming our leaders and activists in false cases and arresting them along with the general people. People from across the country have taken to the streets. We’re holding a peaceful programme and our leaders and activists will remain on the streets,” Rizvi said before the march began.

The ruling party activists are burning buses and engaging in sabotage during the blockade while blaming the BNP, Rizvi claimed as he urged activists to remain vigilant.

Rizvi led a procession of 15 to 20 leaders and activists including Rafiqul Islam, Parvez Reza Kakon and Mahbubul Islam at 7 am on Sunday.