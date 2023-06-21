Drawing voters out biggest challenge as Rajshahi, Sylhet cities set to go to polls Wednesday

With the Islami Andolan Bangladesh or IAB staying out of the remainder of the city polls and the BNP's absence taking away some of the shine, elections in Rajshahi and Sylhet city corporations on Wednesday are likely to be dreary affairs.

Like in Gazipur, Khulna and Barishal, voters will use electronic voting machines to pick their preferred candidates, running for mayor and councillor positions, from 8am to 4pm.

Election Commission officials will remotely monitor the voting situation in each polling centre via CCTV live telecast.