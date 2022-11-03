    বাংলা

    Independent candidates beat AL in Kurigram union council bypolls

    No political party other than the Awami League contested the by-polls in two upazilas

    Independent candidates have won the by-elections for the post of chairman of the Roumari and Chilmari union councils in Kurigram.

    Rukunuzzaman (Shaheen), who ran under the pineapple symbol, won the chairman race in Chilmari Upazila while Iman Ali won the Roumari by-election. His symbol was the horse.

    Voting began at 8 am on Wednesday at 114 polling stations in the two upazilas and ended at 4 pm without any reports of irregularities.

    Returning Officer Jahangir Alam Rakib announced the results after the counting of votes ended.

    A total of five candidates, including an Awami League candidate, contested the by-poll in Chilmari Upazila while seven candidates, including an Awami League candidate, took part in the Roumari Upazila by-poll. Apart from the Awami League, no other political party took part in the election.

    The Chilmari winner, Rukunuzzaman, bagged 16,206 votes with his nearest opponent, Awami League candidate Solaiman Ali Sarkar, getting 14,362 votes.

    Iman Ali won the chairman race in Roumari with 22,219 votes. His nearest opponent was Mojibur Rahman Bangabashi, who contested the election with the pen and ink pot symbol, who received 17,592 votes.

    Awami League nominated candidate Rezaul Islam, general secretary of the Roumari wing of the party, came in fourth with 5,414 votes.

    "The election was held in a completely fair way without any untoward incidents or complaints. I thank everyone concerned for this,” Returning Officer Jahangir Alam Rakib said.

    The posts fell vacant following the deaths of Roumari Upazila Parishad Chairman Sheikh Abdullah on Jul 4 and Chilmari Upazila Chairman Shawkat Ali on Aug 22 this year.

