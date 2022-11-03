Independent candidates beat AL in Kurigram union council bypolls

Independent candidates have won the by-elections for the post of chairman of the Roumari and Chilmari union councils in Kurigram.

Rukunuzzaman (Shaheen), who ran under the pineapple symbol, won the chairman race in Chilmari Upazila while Iman Ali won the Roumari by-election. His symbol was the horse.

Voting began at 8 am on Wednesday at 114 polling stations in the two upazilas and ended at 4 pm without any reports of irregularities.

Returning Officer Jahangir Alam Rakib announced the results after the counting of votes ended.