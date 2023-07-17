Attacked and assaulted, Hero Alom boycotts Dhaka-17 polls, says he will not run again under current government

Dhaka-17 bypoll independent candidate and social media star Ashraful Alom aka Hero Alom has boycotted the election after being attacked while leaving the polling centre.

Alom says he will not contest in another political race under the current government.

“The whole nation has seen how they attacked me,” he said in a press conference from his home in Rampura on Monday.

“The mainstream media were there. It is clear from this attack on me that this election was not fair. This is not the first time I have been attacked, they attacked me in 2018 as well. They planned to beat and kill me.”

“They planned out the attack from this morning. They were waiting for an opportunity. They did not lay a hand on me while we visited different centres throughout the day. But, when we went to the last centre, we saw they were stamping ballots.”