After US visa decision, Bangladesh says it’s committed to free and fair elections

The Bangladesh government has responded to the newly announced US visa restrictions by stating that it is committed to holding free and fair elections.

“Bangladesh would like to view [the announcement of these restrictions] in the broader context of its government’s unequivocal commitment to holding free and fair elections at all levels for upholding the country’s democratic process,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

“Under Hon’ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, Bangladesh remains a democratic and politically stable nation with experience of holding a series of elections at national and local levels.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a new US immigration policy on Wednesday, restricting visas for Bangladeshi individuals ‘believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh’.