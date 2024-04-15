India's Lok Sabha election 2024: What are the key issues?

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, INFLATION

India's economy is expected to have grown by about 8% in the last fiscal year ended March 31, the fastest among major countries.

In the past decade under Modi, the Indian economy has jumped five places to the fifth position in the world and he has "guaranteed" to lift it to third position should he win the election. One of the highlights of the Modi era has been gleaming roads and bridges across the country, including in and around New Delhi and Mumbai, its two major cities.

Fruits of the booming economy, however, are more visible in the cities than in the vast countryside. A sharp price rise has also been a concern.

Retail inflation in 2022/23 accelerated to 6.7% from 5.5% in 2021/22, and 6.2% the year ago. Annual retail inflation was 5.09% in February.

WELFARE POLICIES

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has been giving free food rations to 814 million of India's 1.42 billion people. Some critics have said the fact that the government feels the need to support nearly 60% of India's population with free cereal is a sign of uneven economic growth in the country.

By the end of last year, India's richest citizens owned 40.1% of its wealth, the highest since 1961, and their share of total income was 22.6%, the most since 1922, according to a study by research group the World Inequality Lab.

Modi and his BJP have also tried to win over women voters by focusing on their welfare, including through cash handouts and domestic benefits such as piped water, 24/7 electricity and cooking gas connections.

HINDU REAWAKENING

Modi in January led the consecration of a grand temple to Hindu God-king Ram on a site believed to be his birthplace, fulfilling a 35-year-old promise of the Hindu-nationalist BJP. A Hindu mob in 1992 pulled down a 16th-century mosque on the site, which many Hindus believe was built over a demolished temple under the Mughal ruler Babur.

The prime minister's regular visits to Hindu temples across the country are widely broadcast on news channels, which political analysts say helps his image of being the champion of the majority community that forms the BJP's core support base.

At the same time, many Muslims have accused the government of effecting policies going against the community's interest. The BJP says it works for all but appeases none, in a dig at opposition parties that have traditionally won the support of Muslims.