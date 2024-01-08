    বাংলা

    AL's election success is a 'victory of the people', says Hasina

    The Awami League's landslide win means Hasina is headed for a record-extending fourth consecutive term

    Published : 8 Jan 2024, 11:57 AM
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hailed the Awami League's landslide victory in the national election as a triumph of democracy and the people of Bangladesh.

    Hasina, set for a record-extending fourth consecutive term in office, met with foreign election observers at her official residence, the Gonobhaban, a day after winning re-election on Monday.

    The Awami League chief extended her gratitude to the foreign journalists monitoring the vote while also acknowledging the contributions of the local media.

    Reflecting on her lengthy history in electoral races, Hasina emphasised the 'unparalleled' public interest in the 12th national election.

    "This was a groundbreaking event for our country and our democracy. I have contested many elections since 1986 and have been elected to parliament eight times. However, we've not seen this much interest in the vote before. I think the people of Bangladesh are very happy and those who observed the election and gave their views also have our appreciation."

    Hasina also highlighted the electoral reforms, including the Election Commission Act, implemented by her government to ensure fair elections and the people's right to vote. During the election, the administration and law enforcement all worked under the Election Commission to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process, she said.

    Bangladesh conducted a largely peaceful election on Sunday despite concerns of widespread violence amid a hartal enforced by the BNP, the country's largest opposition group. Just as it had done in 2014, the BNP boycotted the vote as it pressed ahead with its demand for elections under a caretaker administration.

    The party later said their boycott campaign was validated by the public, pointing to the relatively low voter turnout, which the Election Commission put at 41.8 percent -- the third lowest in Bangladesh's election history.

    The Awami League went on to secure its biggest ever majority in parliament, clinching 223 of 298 seats. Independent candidates, almost all of whom are Awami League leaders, won the second highest number of seats with 61.

    Hasina questioned the BNP's commitment to the democratic process and brushed aside the impact of its boycott campaign on the electorate.

    "You may have noticed that one party [the BNP] did not participate. It was never their intention to [take part in the democratic process]. These parties are created by military dictators. As a result they don't have public support and that's why they are afraid of elections."

    The prime minister also emphasised a 'unique characteristic' that set this election apart. "This election was a bit exceptional. Usually the parties pick their candidates, but this time, we opened the field to all."

    She continued: "Ours is the party of the people. They have voted and elected many of our leaders who ran as independents. Candidates of other parties have also been elected. The people voted spontaneously and we took all measures to conduct a fair election. This was the people's victory."

    Addressing the foreign journalists, Hasina said that Bangladesh had set an example of free and fair elections. She said the presence of the international observers had contributed to safeguarding the democratic process and people's rights. She also underscored her belief that democratic principles would be strengthened further if news of the free and fair elections in Bangladesh is shared globally.

