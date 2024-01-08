AL's election success is a 'victory of the people', says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hailed the Awami League's landslide victory in the national election as a triumph of democracy and the people of Bangladesh.

Hasina, set for a record-extending fourth consecutive term in office, met with foreign election observers at her official residence, the Gonobhaban, a day after winning re-election on Monday.

The Awami League chief extended her gratitude to the foreign journalists monitoring the vote while also acknowledging the contributions of the local media.

Reflecting on her lengthy history in electoral races, Hasina emphasised the 'unparalleled' public interest in the 12th national election.

"This was a groundbreaking event for our country and our democracy. I have contested many elections since 1986 and have been elected to parliament eight times. However, we've not seen this much interest in the vote before. I think the people of Bangladesh are very happy and those who observed the election and gave their views also have our appreciation."

Hasina also highlighted the electoral reforms, including the Election Commission Act, implemented by her government to ensure fair elections and the people's right to vote. During the election, the administration and law enforcement all worked under the Election Commission to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process, she said.