    Jatiya Party MPs-elect not to take oath on Wednesday

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Jan 2024, 12:58 PM
    Updated : 9 Jan 2024, 12:58 PM

    The Jatiya Party has decided not to attend the swearing-in ceremony for the other MPs-elect on Wednesday.

    “We’ve called a meeting for Thursday. We will discuss the oath and take a decision on that day,” the party’s Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said on Tuesday.
    The meeting will be held at the office of Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of the Official Opposition in Parliament GM Quader in the parliament building.

    The party’s fate as the opposition in parliament hangs in the balance after it won only 11 of 298 seats in the race despite the BNP boycott and a seat-sharing deal with the Awami League.

    The Jatiya Party even lost 15 of the 26 seats ceded by the ruling party after fielding candidates for 265 constituencies.

    The winners from the party are: GM Quader from Rangpur-3, Anisul Islam Mahmud from Chattogram-5, ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader from Patuakhali-1, Mujibul Haque Chunnu from Kishoreganj-3, Haiz Uddin Ahmed from Thakurgaon-3, AKM Mostafizur Rahman from Kurigram-1, shariful Islam Jinnah from Bogura-2, Md Ashrafuzzaman from Satkhira-2, Golam Kibria Tipu from Barishal-3, AKM Salim Osman from Narayanganj-5 and Masud Uddin Chowdhury from Feni-3.

    The other candidates failed to secure the necessary votes.

    Independent candidates, mostly rebel leaders of the Awami League, won 62 seats.

    Legal experts say that the law permits the independents to form one or more alliances and elect a leader of the opposition in parliament.

