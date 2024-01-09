Jatiya Party MPs-elect not to take oath on Wednesday

The Jatiya Party has decided not to attend the swearing-in ceremony for the other MPs-elect on Wednesday.

“We’ve called a meeting for Thursday. We will discuss the oath and take a decision on that day,” the party’s Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held at the office of Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of the Official Opposition in Parliament GM Quader in the parliament building.

The party’s fate as the opposition in parliament hangs in the balance after it won only 11 of 298 seats in the race despite the BNP boycott and a seat-sharing deal with the Awami League.