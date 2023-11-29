Sajeeb Wazed resigns as prime minister's ICT advisor

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed has resigned as her information and technology advisor as part of an ongoing effort to scale back the cabinet ahead of the 12th national elections.

His resignation has been accepted by Hasina, said MM Imrul Kayes, the prime minister's assistant press secretary, on Wednesday.

Sajeeb's resignation comes after Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman, Post and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar and State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam stepped aside from their posts on Nov 19. They were part of the cabinet as technocrats who were not elected to public office in parliament.