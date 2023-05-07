Hasina seeks free and fair elections in Bangladesh, precisely like in Britain

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that her government wants free and fair elections in Bangladesh, like the polls the United Kingdom has.

She made the comment when British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, along with his wife, Susannah Sparks, met her in London on Saturday, reports BSS.

“We also want fair elections. My party always maintains democracy in the country. We have given the country’s democracy a strong footing,” Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen quoted Hasina as saying while briefing reporters after their meeting on Saturday.

Momen said the UK foreign secretary talked about the upcoming general election in Bangladesh and said the UK wants a fair election to be held in the country.