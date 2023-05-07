    বাংলা

    Hasina seeks free and fair elections in Bangladesh, precisely like in Britain

    The Bangladesh prime minister made the response when asked about the upcoming general election by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly during a meeting

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that her government wants free and fair elections in Bangladesh, like the polls the United Kingdom has.

    She made the comment when British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, along with his wife, Susannah Sparks, met her in London on Saturday, reports BSS.

    “We also want fair elections. My party always maintains democracy in the country. We have given the country’s democracy a strong footing,” Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen quoted Hasina as saying while briefing reporters after their meeting on Saturday.

    Momen said the UK foreign secretary talked about the upcoming general election in Bangladesh and said the UK wants a fair election to be held in the country.

    In response, the Bangladesh prime minister said: “We’re committed to holding a fair election. It requires the participation of all, and I want cooperation from all to hold a fair poll.”

    She said her government had done everything required to hold a fair election, including introducing a legitimate voter list with photographs and transparent ballot boxes.

    On the contrary, she said the previous BNP-led government had prepared a voter list with millions of fake voters for rigging votes.

    “We have made the Election Commission independent and powerful enough alongside bringing institutional frameworks to hold a fair election,” she added.

    During the meeting, Momen said several bilateral issues like climate, trade and commerce alongside the Rohingya crisis came up.

    ROHINGYA ISSUE

    The UK foreign minister praised Bangladesh's premier's humanitarian role in sheltering many Rohingya in Bangladesh.

    “Britain will remain beside Bangladesh for quick repatriation of the Rohingya,” he said.

    Momen said the British government had taken a bill on the Rohingya issue to the Security Council and played an influential role in passing the resolution.

    The UK foreign minister also expressed his gratitude to the Bangladesh premier as she joined the coronation of King Charles III.

    Momen said Sheikh Hasina also interacted with the king during the Commonwealth Leaders’ event, where she invited him to visit Bangladesh.

