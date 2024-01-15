Sheikh Hasina attends first Awami League joint meeting after polls

Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has attended the party’s first joint meeting since it won a fourth consecutive term in power in the general election.

She led the meeting at the party’s central offices in Dhaka’s Bangabandhu Avenue on Monday.

Before the start of the meeting, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader presented flowers to the newly-elected prime minister.

Members of the Awami League Presidium, its Advisory Council, and the presidents and general secretaries of the Dhaka Metropolitan North and South branches as well as all associate and fraternal organisations were in attendance at the meeting, according to the party’s Office Secretary Biplab Barua.