    Police say they are looking for BNP's Rizvi, will arrest him soon

    Several BNP leaders have recently been arrested in a number of cases

    Published : 31 Dec 2023, 08:39 AM
    Updated : 31 Dec 2023, 08:39 AM

    Police are searching for BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, says Additional Commissioner Mohammad Harun Or Rashid of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch.

    Rizvi will soon be brought to face the law, Harun said in answer to a question from reporters at his Minto Road office on Sunday.

    “Many major leaders who had cases against them have been arrested,” he said. “We are searching for Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and he will be brought under the law soon.”

    The DB chief challenged the perception of Rizvi as sick, asking how a sick man could declare protests and campaigns and attempt to undermine the election.

    If he is truly ill, he can appear in court to ask for a reprieve, he said.

