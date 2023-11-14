Bangladesh takes advice from friendly nation ‘seriously’, foreign minister says

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen is looking positively at the letter from the United States calling for unconditional talks to settle political differences.

“When a friendly nation suggests something to us, we take it seriously. We discuss it. If we think that it will bring good to the country, we accept it,” he said on Tuesday.

The US has called on the three major political parties of the country to engage in unconditional discussion to ensure a free, fair and participatory election.

Donald Lu, the US assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, already sent letters to the Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party calling them to a meeting.

The BNP, like-minded alliances and parties and Jamaat-e-Islami are carrying out protests demanding an election-time caretaker government. These parties have announced a 48-hour blockade from Wednesday. This will be the fifth time they called for a transport blockade.